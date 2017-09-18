Pete Carroll: Jimmy Graham's Injured Ankle Is 'Sore,' Status vs. Titans Unclear

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle that tight end Jimmy Graham has a "sore ankle" and it remains up in the air if he'll play in Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times).

Injuries have continued to be a major concern for Graham. He missed five games in the 2015 season, as well as the team's playoff run, due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, though he did accumulate 48 receptions for 605 yards and two touchdowns while healthy.

Last year he stayed largely healthy, catching 65 passes for 923 yards and six touchdowns.

While he hadn't missed any games the two seasons prior to 2015, a series of injuries have slowed him down throughout his career, and his health is a concern going forward.

Additionally, the Seahawks seemed have seemed unclear at times how to best utilize Graham, and he's never been the dominant force in Seattle he was for the New Orleans Saints.

Nonetheless, a healthy Graham is one of the most difficult matchups for opposing defenses in the NFL, as he proved again last season. He's athletic enough to beat linebackers down the field and big and strong enough to bully safeties and cornerbacks. He's deadly in the red zone, where his ability to high-point the ball and jump above defenders makes him a weapon, and he also is difficult to deal with down the seam.

He's a crucial weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson in the passing game. Luke Willson will take over as the first-team tight end if Graham misses any time.