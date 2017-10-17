Hanley Ramirez Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger After Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday, and he vowed on Twitter to come back stronger for the 2018 season:

Ramirez had an excellent 2016 campaign in a Red Sox uniform. His .866 OPS marked his best in a season since 2013, when he only played in 86 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to injuries.

The 33-year-old took a step back in 2017 with a .242/.320/.429 slash line and 23 home runs in 133 games. Ramirez battled injuries throughout the season, including to his oblique, hamstring and shoulders.

His bat will be crucial for the Red Sox in 2018 as they look to win a third straight American League East title and get over the hump in the playoffs after losing in the division series each of the past two seasons.

Boston is facing big questions this offseason, particularly at manager since the team fired John Farrell after the 2017 season. Ramirez's health going into next season is another question mark for the franchise, though having a procedure done now gives him four months to get ready for spring training.