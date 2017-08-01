    Marlins' Edinson Volquez to Undergo Tommy John Surgery to Repair Elbow Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2017

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez walks to the dugout after pitching during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill confirmed starting pitcher Edinson Volquez will undergo Tommy John surgery, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reported Tuesday.

    The Miami Herald's Clark Spencer reported Volquez is also dealing with a knee injury that would've been season-ending on its own.

    The right-hander appeared in 17 games this year, going 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and a 4.34 FIP, per Baseball Reference.

    Volquez is still under contract with the Marlins for the 2018 season, with $13 million due to him next year. Undergoing Tommy John surgery will almost certainly mean he's unable to pitch at all in the final season of his contract.

    Volquez turned 34 in July, so it's not a stretch to say his elbow injury could potentially be career-threatening if he's unable to pitch in 2018. Few teams will likely be willing to take a chance on a 35-year-old pitcher coming off Tommy John prior to the start of the 2019 season.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats' Scherzer Leaves Game with Neck Spasm

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Sonny Gray to Make Yankees Debut Thursday

      NJ.com
      via NJ.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Red Sox Place Pedroia (Knee) on 10-Day DL

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Keuchel Calls Astros' Quiet Trade Deadline a 'Disappointment'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report