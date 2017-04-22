George Springer Out vs. Rays with Hamstring Injury

Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will not play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field because of a hamstring injury, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.



Springer, 27, has been having another strong season for the Astros, hitting .222 with seven home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored. He was superb in 2016, finishing the year with a .261 average, 29 homers, 82 RBI and 116 runs scored.

He's continued to be a key contributor for a Houston team that is now regularly in the postseason hunt, combining with Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Josh Reddick, Brian McCann, Carlos Beltran and Evan Gattis to give the team an excellent core of players in its everyday lineup.

While he played 162 games last year, Springer battled through a number of injuries in 2015, making this latest ailment a concern for the Astros. He's been one of the team's best sources of power and is capable of hitting all over the lineup, making his loss a major one.

With Springer injured, Jake Marisnick will likely step into an everyday role in the outfield, or the Astros could dip into their farm system to bolster the outfield.