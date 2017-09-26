Trent Richardson Reportedly Signs Contract with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Trent Richardson's NFL journey has morphed into somewhat of a nightmare over the past few seasons, but he'll hope to shed recent woes and transform into a steady contributor in a different league altogether after reportedly signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to SportsCentre.

Richardson was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on a trial basis last April, but his short stint with the club was marred by a slew of injuries.

Namely, Richardson was forced to sit out OTAs with a hamstring injury before it was revealed that he needed arthroscopic surgery on his knee to treat a pre-existing condition, according to the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

The former No. 3 overall pick was promptly placed on the physically unable to perform list, and the Ravens cut ties with the enigmatic rusher less than two weeks later.

Prior to his brief time with the Ravens, Richardson mustered a single solid season with the Cleveland Browns before he was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in September 2013. Over the course of 15 appearances during his rookie campaign, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star rushed for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns.

However, Richardson's yard-per-carry-average hovered at a meager 3.6 throughout his inaugural NFL campaign, and he hasn't topped that mediocre mark since.

After spending the 2014 season with the Colts, Richardson did not make a single regular-season appearance during the 2015 campaign after getting cut by the Oakland Raiders after preseason action concluded.

Since then, Richardson has been on a quest to right his early-career wrongs and capture redemption in some form as his name has become synonymous with the term bust.

"I didn't hit rock bottom, but I was right there to where it's like, OK, I get it," Richardson said of his time with the Raiders, per AL.com's Matt Zenitz. "To look my kids in the face after getting cut by Oakland and tell them I didn't have a job and to not know what was going to be my next turn, that really bit me in the butt."

Nothing has come easy for Richardson since he failed to live up to the hype with the Browns and, as his experiences with the Colts, Raiders and Ravens illustrated, opportunities are dwindling for the former collegiate darling.

So if he can't make the most of his next stop, Richardson's ability to latch on with another club in more than an emergency capacity could be in peril.