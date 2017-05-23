Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots Restructure Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and All-Pro Rob Gronkowski agreed to a restructured contract that could make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited agent Drew Rosenhaus when reporting the news Tuesday and noted "Gronk's new deal will give him chance to boost this year's salary from $5.25 [million] to $10.75 [million]."

Schefter provided a further breakdown of the deal on his Facebook page. If Gronkowski reaches the first tier (either 90 percent playing time, 80 catches, 1,200 receiving yards or an All-Pro performance), he receives $10.75 million.

The second-tier numbers are either 80 percent playing time, 70 catches, 1,000 receiving yards or 12 touchdowns for $8.75 million. The third tier is either 70 percent playing time, 60 catches, 800 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns for $6.75 million.

Gronkowski, 28, already owned the largest contract for a tight end at six years and $54 million. He signed that extension in 2012 and was under contract with the Patriots through 2019.

From an outside standpoint, this is a make-good deal with one of the NFL's best players. The Patriots were under no real obligation to give Gronkowski a new contract.

His old extension didn't carry an eight-figure cap hit until 2018, and none of the remaining years were particularly unwieldy from a financial standpoint. Gronkowski's cap hit would have topped out at $12 million in his age-30 season. Given his injury history, it's possible Gronkowski will be at a different stage of his career in his 30s.

Now? He is one of the best players in football and unquestionably the sport's top tight end.

He has five seasons of 10 or more touchdowns and has made four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams.

There aren't many—if any—more complete players on the planet. He's well on his way to a Hall of Fame career and might wind up being the best tight end in NFL history. Assuming he stays healthy, Gronkowski should become the franchise mainstay after Tom Brady steps away.