    Jay Ajayi Sits Out Dolphins Practice with Concussion; Expected to Miss 1 Week

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Running back Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 27, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
    Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi suffered a concussion at practice Monday and will not participate in drills for at least a week, according to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero

    The Dolphins selected Ajayi in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He appeared in nine games as a rookie after a chest injury limited his playing time.       

    Miami placed Ajayi on injured reserve/designated for return in September 2015, and he made his debut in a Week 9 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. He finished the season with 187 rushing yards and a touchdown on 49 carries.

    Ajayi remained healthy in 2016, and upon replacing Arian Foster in the Miami backfield, he played a starring role for the Dolphins. He rushed for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns en route to the Pro Bowl.

    Since it's early in training camp, which started last Thursday, Ajayi's injury shouldn't be a major blow for the time being. Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are now the Dolphins' top two best running backs and should garner some much-needed reps in the days ahead.       

