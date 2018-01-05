Boone Logan, Brewers Reportedly Agree to Contract

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Boone Logan agreed to terms on a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported Friday.

Heyman shared the particulars of the deal:

The veteran has been in the league since 2006 and brings plenty of experience to his new club after playing for the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Indians.

In his one season with the Indians, Logan had a 4.71 ERA but a 3.16 FIP in 21 innings as a lefty specialist, per Baseball Reference. He posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 66 appearances in 2016 with Colorado.

While he finished with a sub-4.00 ERA all four seasons with the Yankees (2010 to 2013), he struggled in 2014 (6.84 ERA) and 2015 (4.33 ERA) in Colorado. His bounce-back effort in 2016 was all the more striking considering he played his home games for the Rockies in the altitude of Coors Field.

The fact he struck out a career-high 12 batters per nine innings in Cleveland showed his strong 2016 season wasn't an aberration.

Logan also counts 13 postseason appearances on his resume, sporting a 2.35 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in those showings. He was particularly strong in the 2011 and 2012 playoffs for the Yankees when he didn't allow a single run in eight appearances.

Logan may not be a marquee name in the Milwaukee bullpen, but he has been an efficient weapon in relief recently, especially when facing left-handed batters. He adds postseason experience and a talented arm to the Brewers' arsenal.