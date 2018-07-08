Dodgers' Yasiel Puig Oblique Injury Diagnosed as Strain After Exiting vs. Angels

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers spark plug Yasiel Puig suffered a right intercostal/oblique strain in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced via its Dodger Insider blog.

Puig exited during an at-bat in the fifth inning after having already homered in the second. Joc Pederson replaced him in left field, with Enrique Hernandez shifting over to right.

Puig had an excellent bounce-back campaign in 2017 with a .263/.346/.487 slash line. The 27-year-old was a disappointment the previous two years with a .260/.323/.425 slash line in just 183 games because of injuries.

The Dodgers worked around some injuries to the outfield last season after Andrew Toles tore his ACL in May. Cody Bellinger showed his versatility by playing all three outfield spots and first base in his rookie season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a wealth of outfield options to choose from in Puig's absence. Pederson and Hernandez are both capable of holding things down in right field until Puig returns.

Depth was an asset for the Dodgers in their quest for a World Series title last October. Star shortstop Corey Seager missed the NLCS with a back injury, but Los Angeles breezed past the Chicago Cubs in five games.

Puig's energy will be missed, though they are well-equipped to get by in the outfield while he recovers.