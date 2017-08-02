    Sterling Shepard Carted Off at Giants Practice After Ankle Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Brad Penner)
    Brad Penner/Associated Press

    New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the field during practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN (via ESPN's Adam Schefter).

    Raanan added "it doesn't look encouraging" for Shepard (via Schefter). Raanan previously reported Shepard was in "serious pain" and appeared to be in tears. However, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the Giants are "hopeful" the injury is just a "bad roll of his ankle."

    The Giants selected Shepard with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Oklahoma.

    Shepard responded with a solid rookie campaign, accumulating 65 receptions for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

    He is penciled in as the Giants' primary slot receiver to complement the outside threats of Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

    Even with Shepard potentially out of action, the Giants can lean on Beckham and Marshall, as well as rookie tight end Evan Engram. Dwayne Harris will play an even bigger role and will slide into the team's three-wideout sets, while Roger Lewis, Darius Powe and Tavarres King could see more snaps.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Ravens Owner 'Resisting' Kaepernick Signing

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Easley Out for Season After Tearing ACL

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Initial Fantasy Football Big Board

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking the Careers of the 2017 HOF Class

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report