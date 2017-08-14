Kenyan Drake Suffers Potential Head Injury After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Marc Serota/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins' running game has taken a big leap forward in recent seasons, but their depth may be tested, as running back Kenyan Drake potentially suffered a head injury during Monday's practice.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald shared word of the injury, noting Drake took a "flush, helmet-to-helmet hit from corner Torry McTyer during team drills. He stayed on the ground for a while before being helped to the locker room, at times using an athletic trainer as a crutch."

Drake did not return to the session and head coach Adam Gase did not have an update on the running back's status, per Beasley.

After losing Lamar Miller to the Houston Texans in free agency, the Dolphins invested a third-round pick in Drake last year, and he produced to the tune of 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns, nine receptions for 46 yards and a kick-return touchdown.

The former Alabama standout joined Jay Ajayi and Arian Foster to form a three-headed monster in Miami's backfield prior to Foster's retirement last season.

While Drake is among the least experienced backs on Miami's roster, he is also the fastest and most-dynamic playmaker, which makes him a great option in terms of changing the pace and keeping opposing defenses off balance when he is on the field.

Drake did that quite effectively during his time with the Crimson Tide as a complementary option to the powerful Derrick Henry.

The Georgia native is a big-time threat when he gets outside the tackles, and he has proven to be a quality pass-catcher, which takes pressure off quarterback Jay Cutler when nothing is open deeper down the field.

Even though Drake isn't Miami's primary back, he adds a different dimension to the backfield, and potentially being without him for any period of time could be a slight blow to what Gase wants to do offensively.

The Dolphins don't have another running back of Drake's ilk, and the potential injury could add more stress to a depleted backfield as Ajayi is currently in the concussion protocol, per Beasley.

Damien Williams could see increased opportunities amid the rash of injuries in the backfield, but he is nowhere near as electric as Drake with the ball in his hands.