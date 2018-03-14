Zack Greinke Exits Diamondbacks Spring Training Start with Groin Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks could open the regular season without No. 1 starter Zack Greinke due to a groin injury.

The Diamondbacks announced Greinke left Wednesday's spring training start against the Cincinnati Reds after one inning with tightness in his right groin.

Greinke has had an unusual spring to this point. The right-hander openly wondered if he still had what it took to pitch due to a drop in velocity.

Prior to leaving Wednesday's start, The Athletic's Zach Buchanan noted Greinke's velocity was up to 92 mph.

After a rough first season in Arizona, Greinke looked more like himself in 2017. The right-hander finished with a 3.20 ERA in 202.1 innings. His 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings was his highest rate since 2011 with the Milwaukee Brewers (10.5).

The Diamondbacks have Robbie Ray, who had 218 strikeouts in 162 innings last season, to take over Greinke's spot as their No. 1 starter for the time being. Taijuan Walker and Zack Godley make a formidable mid-rotation duo.

Arizona has quality depth in its rotation to get by without Greinke if he has to miss a start at the beginning of the season.

The Diamondbacks also have a potent offense with Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock, Steven Souza Jr. and Jake Lamb to score runs in support of the pitching staff to keep them in the National League West race.