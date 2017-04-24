Joc Pederson Placed on DL with Groin Injury, Dodgers Recall Brett Eibner

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, the team announced Monday.

Brett Eibner was brought up to provide some extra depth in the outfield.

Pederson, 25, left Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks early after experience tightness in his groin. He was 1-for-3 on the day before Enrique Hernandez replaced him in the sixth inning.

In his third full MLB season, Pederson is hitting .220/.322/.340 with one home run and seven RBI through 18 games. Despite the slow start, he has proved himself with 51 home runs over the previous two seasons.

He also went on the disabled list last July after crashing into an outfield wall while trying to make a catch, which wound up limiting him to 137 games.

Scott Van Slyke and Hernandez should wind up seeing extra work while Pederson is out. Eibner can help as well with his ability to play all three outfield spots, although he is just a .193 career hitter.

