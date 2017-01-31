Odion Ighalo to Changchun Yatai: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Watford have confirmed the sale of striker Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai. The Hornets broke the news on their official website.

Watford also relayed a message for the once-prolific Nigerian: "All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck for his future career."

Sky Sports presenter Adam Leventhal confirmed the fee Watford are set to receive for Ighalo:

Watford previously turned down a £38 million offer for Ighalo from Shanghai SIPG in June, per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old made a major impact in his debut season in the Premier League in 2015-16, netting 15 goals in 37 appearances as Watford finished comfortably in mid-table in their first term back in the English top flight, per WhoScored.com.

Ighalo formed an excellent partnership with Troy Deeney at Vicarage Road, as former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores utilised an effective 4-4-2 formation.

However, the Daily Mirror's Adam Newson—formerly of the Watford Observer—felt Ighalo was flattering to deceive with his performances:

It appeared Newson was right, as Ighalo has struggled in 2016-17 to be as impactful, netting just one goal in 18 Premier League appearances, per WhoScored.com.

The Nigeria international can be an effective goalscorer, while he is also comfortable in possession and adept at bringing attacking team-mates into play.

Before moving to Watford and netting 20 goals in their 2014-15 Championship campaign, Ighalo spent three underwhelming seasons on loan from Udinese at La Liga club Granada.

Ighalo initially thrived in England but only has one season as a proven goalscorer in the Premier League.

Changchun Yatai have taken a slight gamble on Ighalo, but he will be eager prove that he is not just a one-season wonder.