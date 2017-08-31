Byron Buxton Exits vs. White Sox with Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox with an undisclosed injury.

According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Twins manager Paul Molitor said Buxton was pulled "after his hand slipped off his bat on a swing." He's scheduled to undergo further evaluation Thursday.

Buxton, 23, had his struggles in 2016, hitting just .225 with 10 home runs, 38 RBI and 44 runs scored in 92 games played. He was sent back down to the minors in April, though he returned to the Twins after playing well in Triple-A ball.

His slow start, while disappointing, wasn't hugely surprising and mirrored his slow start in the big leagues after he made his MLB debut in 2015 and hit .209 with two home runs, six RBI and 16 runs scored in 46 games.

Buxton has the ability to be a five-tool player for the Twins, displaying excellent speed and power while also contributing a strong arm and excellent range in center field. He's considered a major piece of the rebuilding effort alongside Miguel Sano and starting pitcher Jose Berrios.

Those traits have been on display of late. Since the All-Star break, the rising star is slashing .330/.366/.641 with a 1.007 OPS, eight home runs and 22 RBI with the Twins in pursuit of an American League wild-card berth.

The severity of Buxton's injury remains unclear, but Zack Granite will likely replace him in center field if the injury requires a stint on the disabled list.