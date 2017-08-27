    Paxton Lynch's Shoulder Injury Is 'Minor,' Per Vance Joseph, X-Rays Negative

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch takes a break during drills at the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, June 14, 2016, at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos' quarterback shuffle continues after Paxton Lynch suffered an injury to his shoulder.   

    Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said X-rays were negative and the injury "seemed minor," per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. Lynch is expected to have an MRI to confirm there is no structural damage.

    Lynch hurt his shoulder in Saturday's preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.

    The Broncos have been trying to figure out their quarterback situation since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Trevor Siemian was their primary starting quarterback at the start of last season and has been named the starter for Week 1.

    The 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Lynch appeared in three games as a rookie. He showed some promise with 497 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he earned his first career win as a starter in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars

    Lynch has the potential to be a very good quarterback for the Broncos in time, but losing reps at this stage of his development won't help him in his quest to take the starting spot from Siemian.  

