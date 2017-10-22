Mike Wallace Ruled out vs. Vikings with Concussion Suffered on Vicious Hit

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens announced he would be out for the remainder of the game.

Wallace was leveled on a big hit from Andrew Sendejo, which ended up drawing a flag for unneceessary roughness.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports described the aftermath of the injury:

Following a disappointing 2015 season with the Minnesota Vikings, Wallace had a bounce-back year with the Ravens in 2016. He caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, it was a step below the heights Wallace reached during his prime years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Football Outsiders ranked him as the 47th-best wideout in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

That's not to diminish Wallace's importance in Baltimore's passing game. The Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin in the offseason, but Maclin missed four games in 2016 and finished with career lows almost across the board (44 receptions, 536 yards and two touchdowns).

With Maclin already out, Michael Campanaro and Griff Whalen have been forced to step up for the Ravens.

