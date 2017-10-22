Mike Wallace Ruled out vs. Vikings with Concussion Suffered on Vicious Hit

Mike Wallace Ruled out vs. Vikings with Concussion Suffered on Vicious HitOctober 22, 2017
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Ravens announced he would be out for the remainder of the game.
Wallace was leveled on a big hit from Andrew Sendejo, which ended up drawing a flag for unneceessary roughness.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports described the aftermath of the injury:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Mike Wallace is flat on his back after taking direct shot to the head, which knocked his helmet off. Ravens are running out of WR2017-10-22 17:08:32
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Mike Wallace seems to be bleeding bad from the mouth. Being walked directly off the field by trainers2017-10-22 17:10:29
Following a disappointing 2015 season with the Minnesota Vikings, Wallace had a bounce-back year with the Ravens in 2016. He caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.
Still, it was a step below the heights Wallace reached during his prime years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Football Outsiders ranked him as the 47th-best wideout in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).
That's not to diminish Wallace's importance in Baltimore's passing game. The Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin in the offseason, but Maclin missed four games in 2016 and finished with career lows almost across the board (44 receptions, 536 yards and two touchdowns).
With Maclin already out, Michael Campanaro and Griff Whalen have been forced to step up for the Ravens.
