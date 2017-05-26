Pablo Zabaleta Joins West Ham on 2-Year Contract from Manchester City

Clive Mason/Getty Images

West Ham United have completed the signing of right-back Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City, it was confirmed on Friday.

The club's official website reported the deal had gone through, with the Argentina international signing a two-year contract. Here's Zabaleta in his new club colours:



"Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player," said the veteran defender. "I thought my time at City was done. It's been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant. Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I've been enjoying a lot as a player and, of course, for me it was probably the right time to move on."

City supporters will be sad to see Zabaleta depart the club after eight tremendous seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old joined from Espanyol in 2008 and immediately endeared himself to the fans with his tenacious defensive play, willingness to get forward and warrior-like commitment. During the finest spell in the club's history he cemented a spot at right-back, and his forward runs were a trademark of the way City operated.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, injuries have slowed the defender down in recent seasons, and he found himself on the fringes under Pep Guardiola. Even when Zabaleta did see time on the field, the same defensive grit wasn't prevalent, with age looking like it was beginning to catch up with the player.

Despite finishing his City career with a slump rather than a flourish, anyone who frequented the Etihad Stadium in recent years will only have positive things to say about him.

Zabaleta helped City to two Premier League title wins, the FA Cup and a further two League Cup triumphs during his spell at the club. He even netted the opening goal in the team's memorable clash with Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign, when the blue side of Manchester celebrated a dramatic title win.