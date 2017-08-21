Brandon Graham Suffers Triceps Injury, Reportedly 'Not Considered Serious'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham suffered a strained triceps during Monday's practice, but the injury is "not considered serious at this time."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news.

Graham tore his ACL in December 2010 and played in just three games the following season, but he's been healthy ever since. In fact, he hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2011.

And while he was relegated to a rotational role as an outside linebacker for three years under former head coach Chip Kelly, Graham transitioned back to a 4-3 defensive end under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz last season.

"There's a lot of things that he brings to the table," Schwartz said in May 2016, per USA Today's Turron Davenport. "He's strong. He's hard to handle on the edge. Sometimes that lack of height that he has that some people think is a disadvantage he can use to his advantage."

Graham racked up 5.5 sacks and 59 tackles last year en route to being named Pro Football Focus' ninth-ranked player at season's end.

Should he miss time, the Eagles will lean on Chris Long, Vinny Curry and first-round pick Derek Barnett to operate as their primary edge-rushers.