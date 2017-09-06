Angel Di Maria Reportedly out Several Matches with Thigh Injury

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria will spend time on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury.

Ligue1.com confirmed the extent of Di Maria's blow on Wednesday, and the winger is now set to miss several games, denting PSG's hope to claim the Ligue 1 title in 2017-18.

Di Maria's move to France revived the best in the player after a nightmare campaign at Old Trafford with Manchester United, whom he left in August 2015.

The Argentina international was a star in the club's run to domestic league honours during his debut term at PSG, but the winger didn't hit quite the same heights in 2016-17, as AS Monaco beat the Paris giants to the Ligue 1 crown.

Di Maria experienced a rocky start under PSG manager Unai Emery, but he recovered to score 14 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions for the club last season, per Transfermarkt.

During his absence, the likes of Julian Draxler, Lucas Moura or new signing Kylian Mbappe will be expected to fill the void and ensure Di Maria's presence going forward isn't missed during his spell out of the lineup.