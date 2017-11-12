Sean Lee Suffered Hamstring Injury vs. Falcons, Did Not Return

Jerome Davis/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee suffered a hamstring injury in his team's 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

This is another difficult setback for a linebacker who has dealt with them throughout his career.

Lee, who has never played a full 16-game schedule, tore his ACL before the 2014 season and missed the entire campaign. He also appeared in only 11 games in 2013 and six games in 2012.

While the durability is a serious concern with Lee, he is a defensive force when healthy. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 behind 128 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. He followed that up with a First Team All-Pro appearance in 2016 behind 145 combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dallas still has Anthony Hitchens to anchor the linebacking corps if Lee is forced to miss significant time. It will likely turn toward the combination of Damien Wilson, Justin Durant, Jaylon Smith and Kyle Wilber to shoulder more of the load as well.

While the Cowboys are accustomed to playing without Lee, they could still use him back and healthy as they attempt to fulfill their potential as Super Bowl contenders.