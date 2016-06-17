20 Sports Stadiums with the Most Beautiful Views

0 of 21

Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

The view from Switzerland's Ottmar Hitzfeld Stadium is stunning.

The world is home to many incredible sports venues, but not all are immediately surrounded by such breathtaking and picturesque settings (sorry, Yankee Stadium).

Of course, the most important view at a sporting event is the game or match itself. But that doesn't mean fans can't appreciate gorgeous scenery when it's available. The following 20 stadiums provide that majesty. From a towering mountain range to a vast ocean or even a sleek cityscape, the scenic eye candy at these stadiums is alone worth the trip.

Fenway Park, Wembley Stadium and others like them are terrific venues, but what about their settings? What kind of view is a fan going to get from his or her seat, other than the game? A volcano, chain of Caribbean islands or a downtown skyline within a stone's throw? Not likely.

For those in need of a little wanderlust, it's time for a stadium tour around the world. Buckle up.