    Jamie Collins Suffers Concussion in Browns' Loss vs. Ravens

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2017

    FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) lines up during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. The Browns let several of their top free agents slip away last year. They've got their arms wrapped around a new one now. Cleveland is close to finalizing a multi-year contract with talented linebacker Jamie Collins, who joined the team midway through its 1-15 season but showed the Browns that he's a player worth keeping for a long time. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins was diagnosed with a concussion he suffered in his team's 24-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Sunday.  

    Collins, 27, has established himself as a key playmaker for the Browns defense after he was surprisingly traded to the team from the New England Patriots last season.

    In 2016, he registered 79 solo tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in eight games with the Browns and seven games with the Patriots. The promptly re-signed him to a massive four-year, $50 million contract after the season.

    In Cleveland, Collins is one of the few established stars on defense, especially after the team released Joe Haden. 

    The Browns added a pair of first-round draft picks to the defense in defensive end Myles Garrett and safety Jabrill Peppers, leaving the team with a brighter future on that side of the ball.

    In the short term, James Burgess or Nate Orchard will likely step in to replace Collins.

