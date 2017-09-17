Jamie Collins Suffers Concussion in Browns' Loss vs. Ravens

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins was diagnosed with a concussion he suffered in his team's 24-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Sunday.

Collins, 27, has established himself as a key playmaker for the Browns defense after he was surprisingly traded to the team from the New England Patriots last season.

In 2016, he registered 79 solo tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in eight games with the Browns and seven games with the Patriots. The promptly re-signed him to a massive four-year, $50 million contract after the season.

In Cleveland, Collins is one of the few established stars on defense, especially after the team released Joe Haden.

The Browns added a pair of first-round draft picks to the defense in defensive end Myles Garrett and safety Jabrill Peppers, leaving the team with a brighter future on that side of the ball.

In the short term, James Burgess or Nate Orchard will likely step in to replace Collins.