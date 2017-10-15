Anthony Barr Ruled Out vs. Packers with Concussion

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings announced linebacker Anthony Barr suffered a concussion Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and is out for the rest of the game.

Before exiting, Barr knocked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game on a tackle in the first quarter. The Packers confirmed Rodgers suffered a right shoulder injury.

Barr is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2016. He finished the year with 70 combined tackles and two sacks.

Perhaps the best news for the Vikings was that Barr avoided any injury problems last year. He missed four games as a rookie in 2014 and two more in 2015. According to FoxSports.com, Barr's knee was troublesome two years ago, while a combination of back, hand, knee and groin issues contributed to his missed time last season.

Should Barr be out of action, the Vikings have unproven replacement options waiting in the wings.

They may turn to undrafted rookie Eric Wilson, who had three sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss as a junior at Cincinnati. Kentrell Brothers, meanwhile, had nine tackles total in 10 appearances last year, and Emmanuel Lamur had 13 combined tackles in his first year in Minnesota.

A significant injury to Barr would create a big problem for the Vikings defense.