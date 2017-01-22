Le'Veon Bell Injury: Updates on Steelers Star's Groin and Return

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell suffered a groin injury in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, according to Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bell quickly emerged as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers after the Steelers grabbed him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He's a crucial piece of the team's success alongside the passing-game combo of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, putting up 1,884 total yards in 2016.

Injuries have been a periodic problem throughout his career, though. He missed the second half of last season after needing surgery to repair the MCL and PCL in his right knee. In 2013, his rookie campaign got off to a late start due to a foot problem.

DeAngelo Williams figures to see the biggest jump in playing time for Pittsburgh. Fitzgerald Toussaint should become a more prominent piece in the rushing attack, too.

Although the Steelers offense still has a fair number of weapons, it likely won't operate at full capacity until Bell returns to action given his dual-threat ability. Once that happens, Pittsburgh will hope he's able to put the injury issues behind him for the rest of the postseason run, assuming the team stays alive.