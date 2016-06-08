Ranking Top 15 Venues for Night Games in College Football

0 of 15

College football games make for an amazing in-person experience, regardless of where you are. But they're even better when the sun goes down and the lights come on.

Night games create an even greater atmosphere, one where the darkened sky becomes part of the venue. Colors are more defined, sounds are more amplified, and in most cases, the home team has a much larger advantage.

While TV contracts tend to drive when games are played, there are certain venues that take those late start times and run with it, making night games feel like a completely different world.

We've ranked the 15 best nighttime college football venues, based on the ambiance created after dark as well as the success of the home team. If the host doesn't frequently win these games, it can take away from the aura.