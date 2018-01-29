Report: Blake Bortles Underwent Wrist Surgery; Injury Originally Occurred in '16

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Blake Bortles' up-and-down NFL career has taken another turn, as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback underwent surgery on his right wrist, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

According to Schefter, Bortles' wrist had bothered him throughout the 2017 season, and the injury dates all the way back to December 2016.

The fourth-year pro has shown a great deal of potential but has struggled to firmly establish himself as a franchise signal-caller.

During the 2017 regular season, Bortles went 10-6 as a starter and led the Jags to their first playoff appearance since 2007 and first division crown since 1999.

Much of that was due to the running game and defense, but Bortles finished with 3,687 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and a career-low 13 interceptions to go along with 322 yards and two scores on the ground.

The 2016 season was a difficult one for Bortles, as he threw for 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions after seemingly coming into his own during the previous campaign.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie in 2014, but 2015 was truly a breakout year, as he threw for 4,428 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

While the turnover total was high, Bortles consistently made big plays along with the wide receiver duo of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns and made strides toward becoming an elite NFL quarterback.

Bortles didn't receive much help from his defense last season, and his offensive line was perhaps an even bigger problem.

While Bortles is big, strong and young at just 25 years of age, he is an injury risk based solely on the number of times he gets hit behind a suspect offensive line.

Bortles' long-term future in Jacksonville was already up in the air despite the team's run to the AFC Championship Game. His surgery could add even more doubt as to whether the Jaguars feel comfortable with him as the starting quarterback in 2018.