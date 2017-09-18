Danny Welbeck Reportedly Out 'At Least' a Month with Groin Injury

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly have to make do without star forward Danny Welbeck for at least a month, as the England international has suffered yet another injury.

Welbeck reportedly injured his groin in the scoreless draw against Chelsea, per Matt Law of the Telegraph.

The 26-year-old missed the bulk of the 2015-16 campaign due to a knee injury and showed just how important he is to the team by playing some excellent football on his return. In his first game back, he scored the winner against eventual Premier League champions Leicester City just minutes after coming on.

Another injury followed, sidelining Welbeck until January 2017. He scored twice in his first start after the injury, a 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.

Welbeck has never been a pure goalscorer―per WhoScored.com, he's yet to hit double-digit goals in a league season―but his pace and smart movement off the ball adds an extra dynamic to Arsenal's attack.

Injuries have been a major concern in the last two years, however, per Transfermarkt, and this latest setback is yet another blow for both the player and the club.

The former Manchester United star is versatile enough to play in a central role or as a winger, so in his absence, manager Arsene Wenger will have to look for other options as cover at two positions.