Shelby Miller to Undergo MRI for Forearm Injury After Exiting vs. Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to stiffness in his right forearm.

Per Scott Bordow of AZ Central Sports, he will have an MRI Monday.

"I don't think it's that big of an issue," Miller said after the game. "More so one of those things that flare up when you're out there. Physically I don't think there's any damage done at all. I feel like I'll probably feel better tomorrow."

The pitcher took the loss after allowing three runs in four innings before coming out of the game Sunday.

Miller was a complete disaster in 2016, his first season with the Diamondbacks after being traded by the Atlanta Braves.

He had a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts, recording 70 strikeouts and 42 walks last season. The 26-year-old got so bad he was sent down to the minor leagues in July.

Miller's control has often been erratic in his career. He hasn't had a walk rate below three per nine innings in four full MLB seasons, but he had made up for it with solid strikeout totals and fewer hits allowed than innings pitched prior to 2016.

The Diamondbacks are in a precarious position. Although they have pitching depth with Zack Greinke, Patrick Corbin, Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray, it's a volatile group behind Greinke.

Arizona's hopes for a strong rebound in 2017 depend on Miller returning close to the form he showed in 2015 with an ERA of 3.02 for the Braves. His injury will only make his chances of getting back to that level of performance more difficult.