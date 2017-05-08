Cubs' Jason Heyward Placed on 10-Day DL with Finger Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs announced Monday they placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger in his right hand.

Heyward's DL stint is retroactive to May 6.

Calling the 2016 season a disappointment for Heyward would be somewhat inaccurate since he helped the Cubs win their first World Series in over a century. From a performance perspective, there's no question he underwhelmed in the first year of his eight-year, $184 million deal with the team.

Heyward's on-base percentage slipped to .306, while his .325 slugging percentage was second-worst in MLB among qualified batters, per FanGraphs.

Of course, it speaks to the Cubs' depth that they won 103 regular-season games and ended their lengthy title drought despite Heyward giving them so little at the plate. Chicago was also without Kyle Schwarber for almost all of the regular season as well.

With Schwarber back healthy, an injury to Heyward should be even less costly to the Cubs. Chicago will be worse defensively without the 2010 All-Star, but Ben Zobrist is a more than capable replacement in right field.