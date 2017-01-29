    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Stephen Curry Illness: Updates on Warriors Star's Stomach Flu and Return

    OAKLAND, CA - MAY 18: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at ORACLE Arena on May 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. TheWarriors defeated the Thunder 118-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2017

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with the stomach flu.    

    Continue for updates. 

    Curry Out vs. Trail Blazers

    Sunday, Jan. 29

    The Warriors announced Curry would be unavailable against Portland. It will be his first missed game of the season.

    Warriors Have Depth to Handle Curry's Absence

    With Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the fold, the Warriors are deep and talented enough to survive without Curry, so if he is forced to miss any more time beyond Sunday, the Warriors should be able to weather the storm. Golden State does not play again until Feb. 1, so his availability will be determined by how he is feeling.

    Curry has become one of the NBA's pre-eminent superstars over the past few seasons, having averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 three-pointers and 2.1 steals per game during the 2015-16 season. He was the first-ever unanimous MVP selection, shattered his own record for the most triples made in a season (402) and led the Warriors to a 73-9 record, the best regular-season mark in league history.

    This season, he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 treys per contest through 47 games.

    Since Curry can hit shots from just about anywhere within the half-court line, he's nearly unguardable, while his ability to facilitate offense for his teammates with his superb vision and deft passing makes the Warriors offense difficult to slow down.

    Shaun Livingston likely will slide into the starting lineup at point guard while Curry is sidelined, while Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark could play additional minutes as well. 

     

