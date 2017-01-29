Stephen Curry Illness: Updates on Warriors Star's Stomach Flu and Return

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with the stomach flu.

Continue for updates.

Curry Out vs. Trail Blazers

Sunday, Jan. 29

The Warriors announced Curry would be unavailable against Portland. It will be his first missed game of the season.

Warriors Have Depth to Handle Curry's Absence

With Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the fold, the Warriors are deep and talented enough to survive without Curry, so if he is forced to miss any more time beyond Sunday, the Warriors should be able to weather the storm. Golden State does not play again until Feb. 1, so his availability will be determined by how he is feeling.

Curry has become one of the NBA's pre-eminent superstars over the past few seasons, having averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 three-pointers and 2.1 steals per game during the 2015-16 season. He was the first-ever unanimous MVP selection, shattered his own record for the most triples made in a season (402) and led the Warriors to a 73-9 record, the best regular-season mark in league history.

This season, he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 treys per contest through 47 games.

Since Curry can hit shots from just about anywhere within the half-court line, he's nearly unguardable, while his ability to facilitate offense for his teammates with his superb vision and deft passing makes the Warriors offense difficult to slow down.

Shaun Livingston likely will slide into the starting lineup at point guard while Curry is sidelined, while Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark could play additional minutes as well.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.