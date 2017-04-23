David Silva Exits vs. Arsenal After Injury, Replaced by Raheem Sterling

Jon Super/Associated Press

David Silva lasted just 22 minutes in Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal before he hobbled off the pitch with an injury.

As shared by City's official Twitter account, he was replaced by Raheem Sterling:

Losing the Spaniard in such a pivotal match is bad enough as it is, but if the knock is serious, Silva could also miss Thursday's derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva would be missed since he's still the chief creative force for the Citizens. Pep Guardiola succeeding Manuel Pellegrini as manager has only increased Silva's importance.

The 31-year-old former Valencia man can be the key to the elaborate, possession-based game Guardiola preaches. City's boss can coax even more out of Silva by letting him operate in his preferred central areas more often.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

It wasn't always this way during Pellegrini's final season, when Silva battled injuries and was sometimes forced out wide in a front three. Silva also missed time during the crucial run-in last season with a hamstring issue, according to Mike Patterson of Sky Sports.

But he's been relatively healthy throughout the 2016-17 campaign, and it's a big reason why City still sit in the Premier League's top four.