Carlos Gomez Suffers Right Hamstring Injury During Athletics vs. Rangers

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez exited Sunday's win over the Oakland Athletics with a right hamstring strain, the team announced.

After a poor start to the 2016 season, the Houston Astros released Gomez in August. The two-time All-Star signed with the Rangers and experienced a resurgent second half. In 33 games with Texas, Gomez batted .284 with eight home runs and 24 RBI.

Gomez re-signed with the Rangers in the offseason on a one-year contract.

Texas isn't hurting for offensive firepower, but the lineup doesn't boast a ton of depth, especially in the outfield. In addition, Shin-Soo Choo only played 48 games in 2016 while dealing with injuries, so his health is a big question mark.

The Rangers won 95 games last year despite only owning a plus-eight run differential, third-worst in the American League West. Texas, while a talented team, received its fair share of good luck en route to a division title.

With Adrian Beltre having started the 2017 season on the disabled list, coupled with Gomez's injury, the Rangers' luck may be taking a turn for the worse.