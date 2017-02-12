Dwyane Wade Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Wrists and Return

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade suffered injuries to his wrists after he fell against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. An official return date has yet to be announced.

Wade Out vs. Timberwolves; Latest on Severity

Sunday, Feb. 12

CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill reported that Wade would not play against Minnesota on Sunday due to the wrist injury.

The Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda noted that Wade said he fell on both of his wrists against the Suns and will undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injuries.

Bulls Need Wade Healthy for Playoff Push

From a health perspective, Wade is coming off one of his best seasons in years. He appeared in 74 regular-season games for the Miami Heat last year, his most since 2010-11. Wade has appeared in 48 of the Bulls' 54 games this season.

Wade's durability in 2015-16 perhaps gave the Bulls more comfort in offering him a two-year, $47 million deal this past summer. So far, the contract is paying off for the most part, with Wade averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night.

As a whole, though, the Bulls have fallen back to earth after an encouraging start. Wade's injury will continue that slide should he miss an extended period of time.