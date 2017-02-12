    Chicago BullsDownload App

    Dwyane Wade Injury: Updates on Bulls Star's Wrists and Return

    PHILADELPHIA,PA - NOVEMBER 25: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on November 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade suffered injuries to his wrists after he fell against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. An official return date has yet to be announced. 

    Wade Out vs. Timberwolves; Latest on Severity

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    CSN Chicago's Vincent Goodwill reported that Wade would not play against Minnesota on Sunday due to the wrist injury. 

    The Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda noted that Wade said he fell on both of his wrists against the Suns and will undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injuries.

    Bulls Need Wade Healthy for Playoff Push

    From a health perspective, Wade is coming off one of his best seasons in years. He appeared in 74 regular-season games for the Miami Heat last year, his most since 2010-11. Wade has appeared in 48 of the Bulls' 54 games this season.

    Wade's durability in 2015-16 perhaps gave the Bulls more comfort in offering him a two-year, $47 million deal this past summer. So far, the contract is paying off for the most part, with Wade averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night.

    As a whole, though, the Bulls have fallen back to earth after an encouraging start. Wade's injury will continue that slide should he miss an extended period of time.

