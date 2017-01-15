Caleb Chandler to Louisville: Cardinals Land 4-Star OT Prospect

Caleb Chandler solidified his place as one of the nation's top offensive linemen during his time at Jefferson High School, and the 6'5", 302-pound 4-star force parlayed that status into a commitment to Louisville on Sunday.

Chandler's decision came after he had narrowed his choices down to Louisville, Florida and Oklahoma State on Jan. 6.

Back in April 2016, Chandler initially whittled his list of prospective schools down to 10: Louisville, Mississippi State, Colorado State, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, Maryland, Southern Mississippi, East Carolina and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

And while he committed to Iowa State in July, Chandler reversed his decision a couple of weeks later and decided to explore his options once again.

"I would like to thank Coach [Matt] Campbell and Coach [Tom] Manning in believing in me from the start, and I have nothing but love for Iowa State University," Chandler wrote on Twitter at the time. "But after ALOT of thought and talking with my parents and family, I feel like I may have rushed my commitment."

A 4-star recruit, Chandler emerged as the 22nd-ranked offensive guard among all 2017 prospects, as well as the third-ranked guard in the state of Georgia, according to Scout.

Scout's official evaluation asserted that "Chandler is an offensive tackle in high school, but his highest ceiling may be at guard on the next level. He is a finisher. Chandler loves to finisher his blocks and to put his opponent in the dirt. He has very good quickness off the ball and he really can fire off the ball low with good pad level."

Chandler will be a welcome addition to the Cardinals.

Even though it's unclear where he'll slot in along Louisville's offensive line, Chandler's ability to play as a tackle or guard might make him an instant-impact contributor once he adjusts to life in a new scheme.

Learning new concepts and tactical verbiage will take a bit of time, but Chandler will give the Cardinals some peace of mind should they suffer any injuries along the offensive line during his first year with the program.

Given his versatility to hold down the fort at multiple spots on the offensive line, it shouldn't take long for Chandler to emerge as a dependable mauler who can thrive as a staple in pass protection or as a run-blocker for years to come.

All recruit information courtesy of Scout.