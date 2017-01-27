    Miami HeatDownload App

    Hassan Whiteside Injury: Updates on Heat Center's Ankle and Return

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 23: Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat reacts before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
January 27, 2017

    Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside will not play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to an ankle injury. 

    Continue for updates.

    Whiteside, Erik Spoelstra Comment on Injury

    Friday, Jan. 27 

    According to the Heat's official Twitter account, head coach Erik Spoelstra said Whiteside's ankle is swollen, and he will receive treatment Friday.

    Spoelstra called Whiteside "day-to-day," and Whiteside said the following about potentially playing Saturday against the Detroit Pistons: "I want to get out here with these guys, I'm a competitor. I want to play the game I love."

    The recipient of a maximum contract in the offseason, Whiteside is enjoying a big season with per-game averages of 16.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

    Whiteside's new deal helped pave the way for Dwyane Wade's departure to Chicago. For better or worse, Whiteside has become the face of the Heat franchise just a couple of years after scrounging for minimum-contract work. Chris Bosh's absence (blood clots) has created a situation in which Whiteside and Goran Dragic are the team's building blocks.

    Without Whiteside in the lineup, the Heat are likely to continue scuffling, as they are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16-30.

    For as long as Whiteside is on the shelf, unheralded backup center Willie Reed is in line to take on more minutes.

