    James Michael McAdoo Posts Photo of Face Injury After Warriors vs. Rockets

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: James Michael McAdoo #20 of the Golden State Warriors holds his head after colliding with Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center on March 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2017

    Golden State Warriors forward James Michael McAdoo posted a photo of his head injury Wednesday after he suffered a laceration above his left eyebrow that required seven stitches during Tuesday night's 113-106 win over the Houston Rockets

    McAdoo didn't return to the game after suffering the injury, but Warriors PR noted he did not suffer a concussion. He's now being listed as probable for Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau

    McAdoo signed with the Warriors after going undrafted in 2014. He proceeded to play a limited role for the 2015 champions, appearing in 56 games across the last two regular seasons. The North Carolina product has also spent some time with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA Development League.

    The 24-year-old reserve is trying to utilize his limited role in the rotation to prove he warrants more minutes despite the team's star-studded roster. However, he missed a couple of months last season while working his way through a toe injury.

    Now in his third NBA season, McAdoo is averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. All told, he's appeared in 44 contests for the defending Western Conference champions. 

