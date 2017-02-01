Josh Falo to USC: Trojans Land 4-Star TE Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Josh Falo, a 4-star tight end from Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California, committed to Southern California on Wednesday.

He announced his decision on Bleacher Report:

Falo, who stands 6'3" and weighs 230 pounds, is considered the No. 7 tight end prospect in the country and the No. 232 prospect overall in the 2017 class, per Scout.

Falo is a versatile athlete who is capable of also playing defensive end at the next level. Greg Biggins of Scout offered the following assessment of the talented young player:

Falo is an athletic tight end prospect who can really run and makes plays down the field. He has very good body control, knows how to use his size to box out smaller defenders and has very soft hands. He's a smooth route runner and is able to line up in multiple spots on the field to take advantage of his obvious mismatch. He's strong enough to catch the ball in traffic and take a hit and is a willing blocker as well.

ESPN's scouting report also believes he'll settle in at tight end, though it noted he has the frame and motor to be effective as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

While Falo will need to add muscle and fill out his frame at the next level, he already looks like a dangerous weapon in the passing game. He may never be a pure inline tight end, but he could thrive in a sort of hybrid role as either an H-back or as a tight end who lines up in the slot.

He'll be a menace down the seam for linebackers and safeties to deal with and should be a major threat in the red zone. And the fact he's also talented on the defensive side of the ball means that all of his eggs aren't in one basket—always a positive sign for a recruit.

Add it all up, and the Trojans have to be thrilled Falo will be coming aboard. Even if his early impact is only on special teams, Falo will be expected to be a playmaker in the years to come.

USC is set at tight end in the short term, with Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Tyler Petite locked in as the top two options for potentially the next two seasons. With both becoming steady options for USC and quarterback Sam Darnold, it's hard to imagine Falo seeing immediate playing time with the Trojans.