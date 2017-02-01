Leonard Warner to FSU: Seminoles Land 4-Star OLB Prospect

Photo credit: Scout.com

One of the top prospects in the 2017 class closed his recruitment Wednesday, as linebacker Leonard Warner committed to Florida State.

Josh Newberg of 247Sports shared video of Warner's commitment:

According to Scout.com, Warner is a 4-star recruit and rates as the No. 12 overall outside linebacker, No. 2 outside linebacker from the state of Georgia and No. 180 overall player in his class.

The Snellville, Georgia, native received a ton of interest from high-profile programs, including official offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame among others, per Scout.com.

Unsurprisingly, the Brookwood High School standout was linked to Georgia early in his recruitment process and throughout. It remained one of his top choices leading up to his decision, and he talked about what made the Bulldogs so intriguing to him in April, per SEC Recruiting Buzz (h/t Kipp Adams of 247Sports):

I have been to Georgia like 10 or 11 times, but only twice with the new staff there. The relationship in Athens that the new staff is already building, you can tell that Coach [Kirby] Smart has changed the overall feel of Georgia. It still feels like Georgia, but it is a different Georgia. ... It is pretty much just a vibe, but if I had to explain it, it is like a younger, more modern and up-to-date Georgia. Not that Coach [Mark] Richt's program was outdated, but it just feels like the new Georgia is changing with the game. They are going to be ready to play next year.

In addition to Georgia, Warner essentially had his pick of the litter due to his rare combination of size, speed and strength at the linebacker position.

As seen in this vine, courtesy of Bleacher Report's Sanjay Kirpalani, Warner is an explosive athlete with a skill set that should translate well to the collegiate level:

Speed reigns supreme in college football, and with a 40-yard dash time of 4.70 seconds, according to Scout.com, Warner should be a sideline-to-sideline force at outside linebacker.

In addition to that, he can still afford to add some mass and grow into his 6'3 ½", 224-pound frame between now and the start of the 2017 season.

If Warner can manage to maintain his speed and explosiveness while gaining even more muscle and strength, he could be one of the most complete linebackers in college football in the very near future.

Warner's superstar potential is obvious, and he'll have a chance to prove it at the highest level as one of Florida State's prized recruits.

The Seminoles often find themselves in national title contention due to their defense, and Warner is a supreme talent who figures to continue that trend.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher does an excellent job recruiting within the state of Florida, but beating out several rivals for Warner in Georgia is another example of why Fisher is among the nation's best recruiters and why Florida State is always in the mix.

