Jordan Anthony to Michigan: Wolverines Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Prized recruit Jordan Anthony has made the Michigan Wolverines happy after committing to the program Thursday.

Anthony detailed his decision in a first-person piece on Campus Insiders:

I am excited to take my next step as a player and student at the University of Michigan. The first time I visited campus, I was amazed. I got chills walking onto the field at The Big House. The people I met there, from the coaching staff to the support staff to the assistant staff, we had a great time. We had fun. It just felt right. It just felt like a place I wanted to be. It felt like family.

Anthony is one of the top athletes in the 2017 recruiting class. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 13 outside linebacker and No. 185 overall player in next year's class, per Scout.com. The IMG Academy standout is also the third-ranked outside linebacker in the state of Florida.

Drew Hallett of SB Nation's Maize n Brew noted that the Wolverines have added a lot of talent in the past two weeks:

With Jordan Anthony's verbal, Michigan has received commitments from 5 Top 125 and 6 4/5* recruits in the past 16 days. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 23, 2016

Running back is a position Anthony has handled before, but linebacker is where his long-term future lies. Brian Dohn of Scout.com raved about the Florida native's ability to bring opponents down:

Anthony does so many things well, but what stands above all else is his ability to tackle in space. If it 1-on-1 with a running back, he is winning it. He changes direction well, has the ability to find the ball carrier in traffic, and he gets off blocks well. He can blitz from the edge or the middle, and he can chance down on the backside. He has very good instincts and should be a tremendous weak-side linebacker in college.

Pure tackling ability is a lost art in football, so already possessing that skill gives Anthony a leg up on the competition.

Anthony may take some time before he's ready to step on the field. He's listed at 6'1" and 226 pounds, so his best role early may be on special teams if he doesn't redshirt.

Nevertheless, Anthony is a gifted linebacker who can move vertically and horizontally as well as almost any recruit in 2017. With coaching and more time to hone his skills, he's going to turn into a star before the end of his college career.