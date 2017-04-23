Pablo Sandoval's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, Listed as Day-to-Day

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Pablo Sandoval left the Boston Red Sox's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a right knee sprain, the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported.

The veteran third baseman is considered day-to-day. The Red Sox have Monday off before returning home for a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Boston could potentially take on its heated rival without two starting infielders. In addition to Sandoval's injury, Abraham reported Dustin Pedroia will have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the damage to his left ankle and knee after getting hurt in Friday's 2-0 defeat.

Sandoval missed all but three games in 2016 after losing his starting job to Travis Shaw and eventually undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

The 30-year-old has had a somewhat underwhelming start to 2017. He entered Sunday with a .220 average and a .390 slugging percentage. According to FanGraphs, his 20.3 percent strikeout rate is also well above his career average (13.5 percent).

Sunday's injury is another setback for Sandoval, but he should be able to make a quick return to the starting lineup.

