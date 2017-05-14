Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Reportedly Out vs. West Ham Because of Injury

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will reportedly miss the team's crucial showdown with West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League through injury.

James Pearce of Liverpool Echo stated the Brazilian forward has not recovered in time to be part of the squad for the match at London Stadium. As noted in the report, Firmino had sat out of training ahead of the game because of a muscle issue.

For manager Jurgen Klopp, the Brazilian's absence would be a significant blow. As a centre-forward, he's been superb, dovetailing well with wide players, linking up with midfielders—particularly compatriot Philippe Coutinho—and chipping in with a handful of important goals.

His adaptability is also vital in a squad that has had its fair share of injury woes this term. Firmino has proved useful in numerous roles, with his technical play, work rate and clever movement causing problems for static Premier League defenders.

Liverpool don't have another player quite like Firmino. The likes of Coutinho and Adam Lallana will have to take on more creative responsibility, but they lack the appetite to run in behind and the predatory instincts to get on the end of loose balls around the penalty area.

It means Klopp is likely to call on Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi to lead the line for the Reds against the Irons.

Firmino's absence will be felt in what is a must-win game. Liverpool sit in fourth place in the Premier League, and anything other than a win would open the door for Arsenal to snatch the final UEFA Champions League spot.