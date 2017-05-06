Wade Miley Suffers Wrist Injury After Being Hit by 2 Line Drives vs. White Sox

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley suffered a left wrist contusion Friday night against the Chicago White Sox after being struck by two straight line drives, per ESPN.com.

"I kind of wanted to stay out there, but I guess they were kind of nervous about how many more were going to come my way,'' Miley said. "I think I'm fine.''

It would be a difficult setback for Miley and the Orioles if the southpaw does end up missing time, especially since he is typically reliable, with 30 or more appearances in each of the past five years.

He has a 2.27 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through six starts in 2017.

The Orioles acquired Miley via trade from the Seattle Mariners during the 2016 season, with the hope he would reinforce the rotation by rediscovering the stuff that made him an early sensation in his 2012 rookie campaign.

He made the All-Star Game that year and finished with a 3.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 144 strikeouts for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He pitched in Arizona until the 2015 campaign, when he joined the Boston Red Sox. However, he has struggled to replicate those 2012 numbers and posted a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts in 2015 and a 5.37 ERA in 30 starts in 2016.

Fortunately for the Orioles, Miley projects as a middle-of-the-rotation starter at best this season, and they have Chris Tillman and Kevin Gausman to help anchor the staff. Baltimore also has depth with rising star Dylan Bundy and Ubaldo Jimenez.



Still, the Orioles could use Miley back to bolster their pitching depth as they look to remain competitive in the American League East.