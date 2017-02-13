Jack Wilshere Injury: Bournemouth Midfielder Injures Ankle vs. Manchester City

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bournemouth have been dealt a big blow after Jack Wilshere picked up an ankle injury in the Premier League against Manchester City on Monday.



Henry Winter of The Times confirmed the England international sustained a knock after blocking a shot by David Silva. Bournemouth noted Benik Afobe came on in place of Wilshere.

Wilshere could now likely miss crucial upcoming fixtures in the Premier League.

Wilshere has got very used to spending time on the sidelines over the last couple of seasons while at Arsenal as he has been plagued by numerous fitness setbacks.

Not since the 2013-14 season—when he turned out 24 times for the Gunners in the Premier League—has he played anything near to a full campaign, per WhoScored.com.

His latest problem will be frustrating for Wilshere and Cherries boss Eddie Howe as he was enjoying an almost unmatched run of fitness, per the Premier League:

He is a versatile option whom Howe will now have to do without as he can play either in an advanced No. 10 role or as a deeper holding player to protect the back four.