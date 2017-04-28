Adam Eaton Carried off Field with Leg Injury vs. Mets

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton suffered a left leg injury in the ninth inning of Friday's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.



The Nats acquired Eaton from the Chicago White Sox in December as part of a deal that sent prized pitching prospect Lucas Giolito to the Windy City. The reigning NL East champions bet on him to bring stability in center field after accumulating a .705 OPS from the position in 2016.

The 28-year-old Ohio native dealt with some injury woes during the early stages of his career. He showed much better durability over his final two seasons in Chicago, though. He played 153 games in 2015 and then, after offseason shoulder surgery, appeared in 157 games last season.

If the latest ailment forces him out of the lineup, Chris Heisey and Michael Taylor will probably split time to fill the void. In addition, the team will likely shuffle its batting order for the time being, with Trea Turner being the logical choice to slide into the leadoff spot.

It's unlikely the Nationals offense will be as efficient without Eaton setting the table. He's developed into a legitimate difference-maker over the past couple years, and Washington doesn't have the type of depth necessary to replace the outfield production.