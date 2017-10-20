Elfrid Payton Leaves Magic vs. Nets Game with Hamstring Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Orlando Magic point guard Elfrid Payton is on the bench after suffering an injury to his hamstring in Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.



Per Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Payton was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring and will not play in the second half.

Payton has been one of Orlando's most durable players over the past three seasons, missing a total of nine games. The 2016-17 campaign was the most productive of his career, as he averaged career highs in scoring (12.8 PPG) and rebounding (4.7 RPG), along with a career-best 47.1 percent shooting.

He built off that performance in the 2017-18 season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Amway Center with 13 points and nine assists.

The Magic lacked any sort of identity on offense last season, ranking 27th in scoring and 29th in efficiency last season, per Basketball Reference. Payton has given them some reason for hope at the point guard spot moving forward, though he still lacks range with his shot (29.2 percent from three-point range).

Orlando has depth at the position, though. Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin are capable veterans with extensive resumes as starters or backups.

Even though the Magic are still trying to get something from Payton after he was a top-10 pick in 2014, his absence forces head coach Frank Vogel to try to piece together production from Mack and Augustin.