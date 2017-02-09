Ty Lawson Injury: Updates on Kings Guard's Thigh and Return

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Ty Lawson's quest for redemption on the court has hit another speed bump, with the Sacramento Kings point guard suffering an injury to his thigh during Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Continue for updates.

Latest on Lawson's Playing Status

Thursday, Feb. 9

Per NBA.com, Lawson underwent an MRI that revealed a "mild strain of the left adductor muscle" and will be listed as day-to-day.

Lawson battled injuries and poor play last season. The Houston Rockets and Lawson reached a buyout settlement in March, allowing him to sign with the Indiana Pacers. He suffered a sprained left foot in his first game with the team against the San Antonio Spurs, causing him to miss the next five games.

Even when Lawson was healthy last season, his performance was poor. The 29-year-old averaged a career-low 5.7 points per game and shot just 39.3 percent from the field. He's improved this season, coming primarily off the bench with nine points and 4.5 assists per game for the Kings.

The Kings have given Lawson an opportunity to reinvent himself. He's not back to the level at his peak with the Denver Nuggets, but this has been better than what he showed last season.

Darren Collison is still locked in as the starting point guard, but losing the depth Lawson provides is going to hurt their offensive output, with Arron Afflalo possibly shifting back to point to ease the burden on Collison.