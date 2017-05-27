Ian Kinsler Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of a left hamstring strain.

Tigers PR announced the roster move on Twitter.

The infielder has battled through hamstring issues for most of May. It's unclear whether he had a serious setback in Friday night's 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field or if the team merely decided to let him rest so the ailment doesn't linger all season.

Kinsler may no longer be the 30-30 threat he was during his peak seasons with the Texas Rangers, but he's still a valuable asset for Detroit thanks to his pop. He sets the table at the top of the lineup and scores plenty of runs thanks to the power behind him in the order.

The 34-year-old veteran has also been durable throughout his decade in the big leagues. He's played in at least 150 games in five of the past six years. Staying healthy to that degree is always an underrated trait for everyday players.

If Kinsler is out of the lineup, Andrew Romine figures to get the first opportunity to fill the void at second base, though he'll probably hit lower in the order. The Tigers could also turn to Dixon Machado for some occasional spot starts.

While Detroit's other options may be able to handle the spot on a short-term basis, the lineup won't be as strong until Kinsler is back to full strength. He's proved his worth with both the Tigers as well as Team USA at the World Baseball Classic this year.