Jimmy Butler Illness: Bulls Star Ruled out vs. Wizards

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Jimmy Butler will miss Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards with an illness, head coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters Monday night.

Butler left after playing 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was limited to one point on 0-of-6 shooting.

Butler entered the night averaging 25.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He's been the bright spot in an up-and-down season for Chicago.

The Bulls weren't at full strength last season, and the 2016-17 campaign has adopted the familiar injury trend—this time with Butler being sidelined.

With Butler trying to create chemistry with several new teammates, including Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, the latest setback is another impediment to that process. Butler has established himself as one of the best wing players in the NBA and is certainly the face of the Bulls organization for the foreseeable future. The Bulls have a mediocre roster without him in the mix.

The illness shouldn't keep Butler out long. The Bulls play Thursday night in New York against the Knicks, and it's possible he'll be back in the lineup by then.

With Butler sidelined, both Doug McDermott and Jerian Grant will likely see a bump in minutes.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.