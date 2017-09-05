Chris Archer Has No Structural Damage in Forearm Injury, Will Be Re-Examined

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer left the team's game Saturday against the Chicago White Sox with a forearm injury.

Per Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays orthopedic surgeon Koco Eaton announced Archer was dealing with lateral forearm tightness but did not have any structural damage.

Mooney also noted Archer will play catch on Tuesday before being re-examined.

The Rays initially announced Archer was removed as a precaution with tightness in his right forearm. The 28-year-old was removed from Saturday's game after allowing back-to-back homers to the first two White Sox hitters he faced.

Archer's combination of a 90-plus mph fastball and a devastating slider has allowed him to establish himself as the Rays ace over the past few seasons. He's also emerged as one of the top pitchers in the American League during that time, though he went through some rough patches last year.

Thus far in 2017, he's produced a 3.79 ERA with 225 strikeouts and 164 hits allowed in 179.1 innings pitched.

He's stayed mostly healthy during that rise to stardom, making at least 33 starts in each of the last three campaigns.

The Rays are still in the mix for the second American League wild-card spot with a 69-70 record, trailing the Minnesota Twins by three games. If Archer is forced to miss extended time in the final month of the season, Tampa Bay's postseason hopes will take a significant hit.